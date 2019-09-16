Police log

SUNDAY

-3:53 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door jam was reported damaged at 1513 Fair Oaks Drive. The cost of the damage is set at $100.

-1:08 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Coleman eight person pop-up tent, valued at $256, was reported stolen at 230 Brookburn St.

-9:26 a.m.: theft. A black cigarette case, a Fifth Third Bank card and a driver’s license were reported stolen at 209 1/2 E North Ave.

-2:19 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Cameron Lawson, 27, of Piqua, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

-1:45 a.m.: driving under the influence. Leeann A. Roesser, 34, 1213 Hilltop Ave., Apt. F, was served arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-7:09 p.m.: criminal damaging. Three windows, valued at $300, and two separated glass windows, valued at $200, were reported damaged at 402 Buckeye Ave.

-5:46 p.m.: contempt. Scott A. Cupp, 51, 509 Urban Ave., was arrested on an contempt warrant, and Michelle L. Violet, 27, of Tazewell, Tennessee, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

-3:11 p.m.: criminal trespass. Ellis Houston, 58, 229 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-1:20 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires, valued at $300, on a grey 2004 Chevrolet Impala, were reported punctured at 208 Forest St. A police investigation is ongoing.

-10:54 a.m.: violate protection order. Craig A. Bevans, 49, 539 Grenelefe Court, was arrested for violating a protection order.

-10:17 a.m.: criminal damaging. Play equipment was reported to have been damaged at 100 E. Clay St.

-10:06 a.m.: criminal damaging. A 1997 Ford F150 truck’s driver’s side mirror, valued at $100, and the driver’s side step, valued at $200, were reported damaged at 539 Culvert St. The damage is set at $250.

FRIDAY

-8:08 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Carl A. Burt, 37, 632 Linden Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-6:29 p.m.: probation violation. Jeremy Swiger, 40, 879 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-4:21 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report of the theft of two cartons of cigarettes, valued at $100, and $1,300 at 525 E. North St.

-2:30 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Deborah Ceyler, 34, 314 N. West Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:16 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Deborah Burt, 41, 632 Linden Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:09 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Charles Hoffman, 48, 553 1/2 Rauth St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:06 p.m.: assault. A 14-year-old male was arrested for assault.

THURSDAY

-6:24 p.m.: violate protection order. Derek Kinninger, 40, 6130 Jackson Road, was arrested for a protection order violation.

-11:31 a.m.: criminal damaging. The right, front quarter panel on a black 1994 Dodge truck was reported damaged at 225 E. Court St. The damage is set at $500.

WEDNESDAY

-7:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report six picnic tables and the shelter at Geib Pavilion at Tawawa Park were wrote on with markers.

-6:36 p.m.: theft. A package of Starburst candy was reported stolen at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street. A police investigation is ongoing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:07 to 11:47 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-8:54 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-1:52 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-1:42 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-11:30 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted two CO investigations.

-12:11 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-6:51 to 9:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-12:37 to 9:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-6:40 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby for a high school football game.

-2:27 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarms.

-9:12 a.m. to 1:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls; one was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

