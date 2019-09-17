Police log

MONDAY

-7:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. Spray paint was reported to have been sprayed on the building walls at 107 E. Bennett St. The damage is set at $50.

-4:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. A bicycle was reported damaged at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road. A police investigation is ongoing.

-3:25 p.m.: theft —without consent. The theft of a mini fridge, valued at a total of $100, $170, and a Chase Bank card were reportedly stolen at 321 E. South St.

-11:07 a.m.: theft. A grey tool box, valued at $600, was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-8:18 a.m.: warrant. Neil M. Cromes, 37, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-10:08 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Doyle Jones, 64, 209 E. North St., was arrested for aggravated menacing.

-9:32 p.m.: domestic violence. John D. Lawrence, 35, 1125 Hilltop Ave., Apt. C, was arrested for domestic violence.

-8:27 p.m.: criminal damaging. A light, valued at $20, was reported damaged at 131 Pike St.

Crashes

Trenton James Henline, 17, of Sidney, was cited with improper starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:28 p.m.

Henline was backing out of a driveway at 930 Evergreen Ave. when he struck a parked vehicle across the street from the driveway.

The parked vehicle is owned by James R. Robert, of Spencerville.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:40 p.m.

Richard E. Spitznagel, 50, of Marysville, was operating a trash truck southbound in front of 411 S. Wilkinson Ave. when the top of the truck hit a telephone line above the street and tore it front the side of 411 S. Wilkinson Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:36 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-1:17 to 10:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-12:11 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a gas leak.

MONDAY

-5:09 to 11:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

