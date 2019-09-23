Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:06 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist on OSP on mile marker 92 Interstate 75 in Clinton Township.

-9:18 a.m.: scam. Deputies and Anna Police investigated a scam call at 13060 County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-11:47 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 1574 S. Main Ave. in Orange Township on the report of a trespassing in a vehicle.

-6:56 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the Pemberton Post Office on Palestine Street in Perry Township on the report of a vandalism.

-6:17 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Mason Road of Salem Township on the report a tree was down.

-3:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 12514 state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

-3:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Logan Shelby Road in Perry Township on the report of a crash.

-12:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 14000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-2:52 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 14960 State Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.

-1:26 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 67 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report a bike was stolen.

SATURDAY

-10:58 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at Folkerth Avenue at Michigan Street at Clinton Township.

-8:31 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the Pemberton Post Office on Palestine Street in Perry Township on the report the post office was vandalized.

-1:20 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police at Marathon Gas Station on West Hoewisher Road in Clinton Township.

FRIDAY

-7:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to state Route 274 at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash.

-7:33 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township on the report four males were shooting the road and houses in the area. The responding deputy spoke with the men who were shooting. They told the deputy they were target shooting about 30 to 40 yards to the east of the location, but denied shooting in any other direction. It was beginning to get dark, so the deputy told them to cease shooting. The deputy also told the men to make sure they are firing in a safe direction in the future.

-4:52 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 9948 Kuther Road in Franklin Township on the report the property was vandalized.

-3:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to East North Street at North Pike Street on the report of a crash.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:01 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to Lotus Cove Campground on state Route 363 in McLean Township on the report a drunk male was harassing everyone.

-12:01 a.m.: assist other unit. Fort Loramie Police responded to assist OSP at 10 Elm St. in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:50 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire and OSP responded to mile marker 102 on I-75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report a semitrailer went off the roadway.

SUNDAY

-5:05 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8400 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-3:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14000 block of Heiland Kies Road in Dinsmore Township.

-1:35 p.m.: medical. Anna and New Bremen Rescues and Jackson Center and Botkins Police Departments responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:58 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-8:34 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to 10444 Museum Trail in Washington Township on the report of a large unattended fire.

-6:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Main Street.

-1:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police and Fire responded to the 100 block of Mary Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:11 a.m.: vehicle fire. Minster Fire responded to 12181 State Route 363 in McLean Township on the report of a vehicle fire.

-5:18 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-12:38 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to North Main Street on West Park Street.

-12:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 15400 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-7:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Young Street.

-5:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 14500 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.