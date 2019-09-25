Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:43 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training in Preble County.

-10:22 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 17654 State Route 119 in Jackson Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

Village log

TUESDAY

-7:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to 106 Jackson St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:31 a.m.: medical.Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:39 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire responded to the 300 block of Westwood Drive in Loramie Township.

TUESDAY

-5:57 p.m.: crash with injuries. Russia Fire, Versailles Life Squad and deputies responded to 3130 Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

