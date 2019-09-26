Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:23 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 12777 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report a violation protection order was violated.

-2:15 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of the theft of a ring at 2200 Riverside Drive in Salem Township.

-9:14 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of the theft of an emerald necklace at 17654 State Route 119 in Jackson Township.

-12:16 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the report of a burglary at Meadowview Lane at East North Street.

WEDNESDAY

-8:30 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to Ailes Road at state Route 119 on the report of a trash dumping.

-8:28 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police at West Russell Road at Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township.

-6:55 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to the report of neighbor trouble at 10842 Mohawk Court in Washington Township.

-6:40 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies investigated a trespassing complaint at 312 S. Pike St. in Franklin Township.

-5:17 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to the report of a scam call at 3008 Cardo Road on Cynthian Township in Cynthian Township.

-3:02 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Botkins School on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16700 block of Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township.

-1:12 a.m.: fire. Houston and Lockington Fire Departments responded to a report of a field fire at 1157 Wright Road in Clinton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: open burn. Port Jefferson Police conducted an open burning investigation at 108 W. Canal St. in Salem Township

-7:58 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to a report of a large fire at Aiken Road at Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

-6:32 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Freeman Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

