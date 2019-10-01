Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:12 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

MONDAY

-8:06 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the report of a trespassing at 3770 Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek.

-6:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 21171 Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report of a missing gun.

-5:53 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 4779 state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a scam call.

-5:29 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 2647 W. Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of harassment.

SATURDAY

-9:28 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2700 Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a theft of a phone.

-6:28 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Scott Road in Franklin Township on the report a tree was down.

-12:14 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to assist Sidney Police in the 2200 block of Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:57 a.m.: harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12093 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of harassment on social media.

SATURDAY

-9:39 a.m.: theft. Anna Police was dispatched to 312 S. Pike St. in Franklin Township on the report of a theft.

FRIDAY

-7:41 p.m.: drunk. Anna Police was dispatched to the rear of the 300 block of West Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of underage drinking.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:23 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Sidney Rescue Squads responded to the 18000 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-10:23 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-9:57 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.

-7:27 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle crash at state Route 65 at Wise Road in Jackson Township.

-1:07 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek.

MONDAY

-8:13 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation in the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township

SATURDAY

-12:42 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Fire responded to the 3800 block of state Route 66A in Loramie Township.

-6:44 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of Park Street in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-9 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Jackson Township.

-4:52 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire responded to the report of field fire on the south side of the road in the 1000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.

-4:33 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Minster Life Squad responded to the 12500 block of Maple Grove Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

