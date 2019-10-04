Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:49 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched 333 E. North St. in Clinton Township on the report a female was trespassing.

-2:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threats or harassment at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-12:54 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched 1650 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a scam call.

-noon: scam. Deputies were dispatched 6826 Canal St. in Cynthian Township on the report of a scam call.

-10:22 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the Loy Road at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report trash had been dumped into the river.

-12:37 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report items were missing out of the caller’s bags from a room at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-9:55 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-8:57 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of stolen narcotics at 3409 Michigan St. in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 560 Cross Trail in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-5:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 12777 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of threats.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:08 p.m.: crash with injuries. Port Jefferson Fire Department and deputies responded to Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-11:15 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 3800 block of Canal Road in Green Township.

-10:39 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Departments responded to the report of an unattended fire in the 11000 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

THURSDAY

-9:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13500 block of Southland Road in Dinsmore Township.

-5:37 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fletcher Fire, Sidney Medics and deputies responded to Kirkwood Road at Knoop Johnston Road on the report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

-3 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

