Police log

TUESDAY

-12:03 a.m.: criminal damaging. A front tire was reported slashed on a black 2003 Chevrolet by someone known at 105 Hill Ave. The damage is set at $200.

MONDAY

-8:19 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at 301 S. Main Ave.

-11:25 a.m.: identity theft. A scam was reported at 1304 Tully Drive.

Crashes

Charles J. Centers, 62, 165 Viking Court, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:42 p.m.

Centers was operating a transit bus owned by the city of Sidney and was about to pull away from 209 Brooklyn Ave. when he did not fully clear the space between the bus and a parked vehicle and struck the front driver’s side of the parked vehicle on Brooklyn Avenue.

The other vehicle was owned by Angel Rincon, 326 Maple St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:12 to 9:24 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-12:19 to 4:47 a.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two false fire alarms.

MONDAY

-2:13 to 2:41 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to three automobile crashes.

-11:19 to 11:37 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted two open burn investigations.

-10:13 to 10:46 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to two calls to assist an individual.

-9:22 a.m. to 11: p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three false fire alarms.

-12:24 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-6:50 a.m. to 7:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-5:55 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby at a football game.

-2:02 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-10:53 a.m. to 1:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-12:16 a.m. to 11:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 16 calls.

FRIDAY

-10:48 p.m.: car fire. Firefighters responded to a car fire.

-5:15 to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

