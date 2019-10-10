Police log

THURSDAY

-2:57 p.m.: contempt. Eron L. Nation, 29, 715 N. Main Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-5:56 p.m.: theft. Police received a report a next bike, valued at $100, was stolen at 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 16.

-3:21 p.m.: theft. A burglary was reported resulting in the of theft of an Xbox 360, valued at $100, a flat screen TV, valued at $200, a PlayStation 3, valued at $100, a Game Boy, valued at $50, a Melato power drill, valued at $100, and $8 in loose change at 508 Sycamore Ave.

-11 a.m.: criminal damaging. A teal 1995 Ford truck was reported damaged at 1090 Wapakoneta Ave.

TUESDAY

-10:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report a building at Brown Park on East Clay Street had been spray painted.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-4:21 to 10:03 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-4:46 to 7:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls; one was cancelled en route.

THURSDAY

-6 to 8:57 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-5:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.