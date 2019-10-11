Police log

THURSDAY

-6:01 p.m.: warrant. Jason Kellem, 45, 230 Jefferson St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:28 p.m.: warrant. Megan Walker, 20, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. Four Leek folding knives, valued at $168, four Brawler folding knives, valued at $120, three Dividend knives, valued at $108, and three 195-foot laser distance meters, valued at $448, were reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-2:57 a.m.: contempt. Eron L. Nation, 29, 715 N. Main Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-6:50 p.m.: theft. Unknown clothing was reported stolen at room 111 at Motel 6 on Michigan Street.

-4:56 p.m.: theft. Suspicious suspects were reported to have been trespassing at Master Vision Polishing on Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:08 to 9 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-12:35 to 4:47 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-10:38 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

