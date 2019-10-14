Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-8:37 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 560 Cross Trail in Washington Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-1:53 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to Wilson Health on Michigan Street on the report of a trespassing.

SUNDAY

-7:04 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to Continental Express on State Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on a report of threats.

-8:26 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 10444 Museum Trail in Washington Township on the report a neighbor’s vehicle was parked on the property.

-1:25 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to 16401 Easy Ave. in Van Buren Township on the report of a party or loud music.

SATURDAY

-10:15 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a gate and pole at Loramie Washington Road at Smith Road.

-2:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies, Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to the 14000 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle crashed into a pole.

-2:28 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to 10650 Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report someone was outside of the home.

FRIDAY

-9:01 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 14960 State Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing.

-7:23 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 10079 Schenk Road on the report of threats.

-3:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of state Route 589 in Green Township on the report a vehicle hit a guardrail.

-3:33 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 22000 Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report of a scam.

-3:12 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 9733 County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a scam.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:37 a.m.: school bus passing. Botkins Police were dispatched to 404 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a school bus passing.

SATURDAY

-11:51 a.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12514 State Route 362 on the report of a protection order violation.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:11 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of West Russell Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-7:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to mile marker 107 on Interstate 75 north.

SUNDAY

-9:53 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

-3:33 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire, New Bremen Rescue and deputies responded to the 5700 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

SATURDAY

-10:36 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:02 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 3700 block of Freeman Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:14 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasw Court in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-11:06 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-11 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County on the report of a crash.

-6:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

