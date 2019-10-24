Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:37 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police are investigating a trespassing complaint at 518 Fourth Ave.

-5:30 p.m.: theft. Tyler Curtis Shafer, 35, of Bradford, was arrested on theft charges after a theft of merchandise, valued at $322.92, was reported at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-3:45 p.m.: theft — without consent. Two TVs, valued at $500, and a PlayStation 4, valued at $400, were reported stolen at 101 S. Pomeroy Ave.

-2:17 p.m.: theft. Police received a report a credit card was attempted to be used without permission.

-1:36 p.m.: contempt. Joshua L. Bowers, 43, at large, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

SUNDAY

-4:26 p.m.: menacing. Police are investigating a menacing report.

Crashes

Ke’Shon Mitchell Johnson, 20, 302 Sophia Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m.

Johnson was stopped facing the east on state Route 47 when he saw the traffic light turn green at North Miami Avenue and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was stopped at the light.

The other vehicle was driven by Alisha Beth Cammarn, 35, 330 Jefferson St.

• Samuel Wayne Young, 20, 2333 Miami Conservancy Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m.

Young was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at the light.

The other vehicle was driven by Michael W. Snyder, 49, 306 Sherri Ann Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:54 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-5:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:05 to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

