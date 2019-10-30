Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:30 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue in Clinton Township.

TUESDAY

-4:58 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township after receiving a report a child and an adult came to the caller’s door trying to sell guns, and then went into the woods.

Crashes

Jennifer Blair Condry, 43, 416 E. Front St., Apt. B, New Bremen, was cited with a stop light or stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:50 p.m.

Condry was traveling northbound on Shelby Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Lock Two Road and was struck by the westbound vehicle on Lock Two Road, driven by Jayme L. Lore, 50, 17955 State Route 29, New Knoxville.

The collision caused Condry’s vehicle to leave the roadway to the west. Her maroon 2009 Kia Rondo was towed from the scene by Kennedy’s Garage.

Lore’s dark green 1995 Jeep Cherokee was towed away by Mayse Towing.

• Spencer Adam Shook, 31, 328 Grove St., was arrested for OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:04 a.m.

Shook was traveling eastbound on Fair Road, near Kuther Road, when he attempted to negotiate a slight right hand curve, lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway to the right and struck a power pole and then a stop sign. His vehicle overturned partially and came to a final stop on its passenger’s side.

Shook’s dark green 2002 Saturn SL1 was towed from the scene by Rose Towing.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:34 p.m.

Erin Elizabeth Norman, 18, of Pleasant Hill, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she hydroplaned on the wet road surface, lost control, spun out and struck the median cable barrier wire. Her vehicle then came to a stop in the median.

Norman’s dark blue 2005 Jeep Liberty was towed by Wrecker’s Towing & Transport.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Saturday at 5:26 p.m.

Reeju Bhowmich, 20, of Webster, New York, was backing up and attempting to exit the Speedway parking lot on St. Marys Ave from a different exit after waiting in line to exit. When backing up, he struck the front of the stopped vehicle behind him that was driven by Katie Elizabeth Atwood, 16, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:28 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie, Van Buren Township, Minster and Osgood Fire Departments were dispatched to 11919 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a house was on fire.

-8:32 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 12700 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

TUESDAY

-4:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of South Second Street for a medical call.

-6 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

