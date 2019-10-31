Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:32 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of state Route 274 on the report of a crash.

-6:21 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-1:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Speedway on East Main Street on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

WEDNESDAY

-8:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-6:49 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to 3535 River Road in Orange Township on the report of a fight.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:18 p.m.: scam. Anna Police investigated a scam complaint at 106 S. Pike S. in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of North Linden Street.

-9:43 p.m.: fire alarm. Anna and Lockington Fire Departments responded to Fairhaven County Home on Fair Road in Clinton Township for a fire alarm.

-3:53 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2800 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

