Police log
FRIDAY
-8:12 a.m.: theft. A Lehman Catholic High School flag, valued at $50, was reported stolen at 1162 Ontario Court.
THURSDAY
-5:23 p.m.: theft. A Craftsman miter saw, valued at $250, was reported stolen at 425 Sycamore Ave.
-5 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Christopher D. Young, 41, and Alisha G. Young 41, both of 324 Michigan St., were both served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.
-3:10 p.m.: warrant. Tim Cassidy, 56, 818 N. Main Ave., was arrested on an outstanding Butler County warrant.
-11:53 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Mindy McCutchins, 33, 3145 Marla Court, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.
-11:40 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old was arrested for being unruly.
-11:06 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Melvin E. Brown, 41, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:10 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of an automobile crash.
-12:42 to 2:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-3:37 p.m.: assist Crews responded to assist Sidney Police.
-11:27 a.m. to 9:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls; one was for mutual aid on a crash, but it was cancelled en route.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.