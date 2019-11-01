Police log

FRIDAY

-8:12 a.m.: theft. A Lehman Catholic High School flag, valued at $50, was reported stolen at 1162 Ontario Court.

THURSDAY

-5:23 p.m.: theft. A Craftsman miter saw, valued at $250, was reported stolen at 425 Sycamore Ave.

-5 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Christopher D. Young, 41, and Alisha G. Young 41, both of 324 Michigan St., were both served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:10 p.m.: warrant. Tim Cassidy, 56, 818 N. Main Ave., was arrested on an outstanding Butler County warrant.

-11:53 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Mindy McCutchins, 33, 3145 Marla Court, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:40 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old was arrested for being unruly.

-11:06 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Melvin E. Brown, 41, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:10 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-12:42 to 2:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:37 p.m.: assist Crews responded to assist Sidney Police.

-11:27 a.m. to 9:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls; one was for mutual aid on a crash, but it was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

