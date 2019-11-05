Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:27 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 2255 River Road in Orange Township on the report a window was damaged.

-9:36 a.m.: assist. Deputies assisted adult probation at 2365 Collins Ave. in Clinton Township.

-6:25 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:26 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at Save A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-5:32 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 5466 Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report a mailbox was damaged.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-2:39 a.m.: fire. Houston, Lockington and Russia Fire Departments and deputies responded to 5265 Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a possible electrical fire.

MONDAY

-11:15 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to the Jackson Center School on South Linden Street in Jackson Township for a fire alarm.

-6:11 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to 19033 Kentner Road in Dinsmore Township for a field fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

