Police log

TUESDAY

-8:32 p.m.: warrant. Angela Earls, 29, of West Milton, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-3:56 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Miaya Foy, 23, 418 W. Parkwood St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:50 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Demont D. Mathews, 39, 969 Buckeye Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:29 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a package of Scott’s toilet paper, valued at $5, at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-2:48 p.m.: theft. Miscellaneous keys were reported stolen at 333 W. North St.

-9:12 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 300 N. Miami Ave.

MONDAY

-2:01 p.m.: criminal damaging. A SIM card was reported damaged at Bob Evans on West Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:04 to 10:37 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-9:39 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-5:41 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to assist Sidney Police.

-9:36 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

