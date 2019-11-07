Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:22 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of North Pike Street on the report of threats or harassment.

-11:08 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-11:03 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to L & O Tire Service on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a possible stolen credit card.

WEDNESDAY

-5:58 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9560 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of a credit card fraud.

-3:13 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at the Sheriff’s Office.

WEDNESDAY

-9:29 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 3121 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a trespassing.

-5:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12211 Wagner Road in McLean Township on the report of threats.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:18 p.m.: scam. Anna Police investigated a scam complaint at 106 S. Pike S. in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:49 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Fire Department responded to Auglaize County on the report of a structure fire.

-12:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township.

-7:19 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to Lehman Road at Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.

-2 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 11700 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6 p.m.: fire. Anna, Botkins and Van Buren Fire Departments responded to Auglaize County on the report a combine fire was also catching a field on fire.

-4:44 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-2 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17600 block of state Route in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.