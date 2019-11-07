Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:12 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating the report of the theft of $1,080.84 in merchandise at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-6:50 p.m.: disorderly conduct — fighting or threatening. Police are investigating a fight that occurred in the 2200 block of Michigan Street.

-4:24 p.m.: menacing. Police are investigating a menacing report.

-1:19 p.m.: theft. A theft of a Social Security card, bank card, ID and medical insurance card were reported stolen at 918 Park St.

-10:32 a.m.: grand jury indictment. Derek Wilson, 24, at large, was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-10:02 a.m.: probation violation. Gregory J. Cain, 27, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:16 a.m.: probation violation. Starla Johnson, 18, 312 Monroe St., was arrested on a probation violation.

TUESDAY

-12:43 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 1001 Fourth Ave.

Oct. 31

Police investigated a report of the theft of a Lehman Catholic High School Alumni Booster flag that was stolen on Thursday, Oct. 31, and others that were reported stolen from residences around Sidney on Friday, Nov. 1.

According to Sidney Police, several juveniles were reported to have been in a yard in the 500 block of Hoewisher Road where the first flag was reported stolen. A vehicle’s license plate was reported to police and a juvenile was tracked down. The parents of the juvenile the license plate was connected to and the resident where the first flag was stolen agreed not to involve police and instead handle is civilly.

Upon further investigation, it was determined a total of three juveniles were involved.

The Lehman High School Administration has taken over the incident and are looking to Lehman Alumni Boosters members to decide how to handle it, as well as learn how many flags were stolen or damaged.

The flags are used to raise money for the support of Lehman High School events.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:21 to 10:02 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:59 to 11:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-6:52 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to assist an individual.

-1:33 to 7:37 p.m.: assist police. Crews responded to three calls to assist Sidney Police.

1:11 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was not prohibited.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

