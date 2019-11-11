Police log

SUNDAY

-10:49 a.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-11:55 a.m.: theft — by deception. A victim reported the wrong cell phone had been sold to him at 768 Countryside Lane, Apt. 12.

-11:05 a.m.: probation violation. Russell Ray King, 19, 211 1/2 E. North St., was arrested on a warrant.

-11:04 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Kimberly M. Dunham, 38, 230 Belmont St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:45 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jacklyn S. Murphy, 36, 346 Park St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:55 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Holly N. Cantrell, 41, 624 North St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:41 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Wilbert T. Johnson, 53, 631 N. Wagner Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:17 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Minerva Stephens, 34, 137 Mound St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

SATURDAY

-8:22 p.m.: theft — without consent. Merchandise, valued at $170, was reported stolen at Hibbett Sport on Michigan Street.

-7:51 p.m.: probation violation. David Gillem, 42, 222 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a probation violation and was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:23 p.m.: criminal damaging. Three Goodyear Wrangler tires were reported damaged at 131 Pike St. The damage is set at $300.

-10:28 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Keith Jordan, 51, 344 Wilkenson Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:02 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires were reported damaged at 208 College St. The damage is set at $120.

FRIDAY

-1:45 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Michelle A. Overbey, 44, 318 S. Wilkinson Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes45

-12:21 p.m.: theft. A 13-year-old male was charged for shoplifting at Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Saturday at 12:28 p.m.

Ashley Nicole Vanzant, 27, of Ada, was attempting to park in the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Street when she hit the parked vehicle in the lot owned by Dorthy Meyer, 160 Pioneer Court.

• Macie Raelynn Thumma, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at through highway after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:13 a.m.

Thumma had pulled from the stop sign traveling east on Shelby Street at North Miami Avenue and into the pathway a southbound vehicle North Miami Avenue that was driven by Lorraine M. Herd, 50, 336 S. Miami Ave.

• Aaron Hilleary, 29, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:06 a.m.

Hilleary was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Kyle Barlage, 31, of Russia.

•Brenda K. Baker, 62, 834 N. West Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:40 a.m.

Baker was traveling eastbound on Piper Street when she struck a parked vehicle on the south side of Piper Street that is owned by Kaitlyn N. Yinger, 202 Piper St.

• Andrew T. Gibson, 30, 121 W. Poplar St., was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:17 a.m.

Gibson was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at Walnut Avenue when struck a guardrail and came to a stop on top of the guardrail.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:47 to 7:02 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-1:15 to 1:31 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two crashes.

-11:32 a.m. to 7:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire call.

-1:12 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-6:20 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-6:23 to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-11:39 a.m. to 10:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

FRIDAY

-10:50 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm. Steam was mistaken for smoke.

-5:11 p.m. to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

