Police log

MONDAY

-2:29 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Otis L. Branham, 35, of West Carrollton, was arrested on three counts of trafficking in drugs, and possessing criminal tools charges. Jonathan Rivers, 51, 121 W. Poplar St., was arrested on a warrant.

-10:58 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jamie W. Stephens, 41, 137 Mound St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:50 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters responded to CO alarm.

-9:48 a.m.: good intent call. Crews conducted a good intent call.

-1:52 to 8:11 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-7:10 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-:11 to 9:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

