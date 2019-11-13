Police log

TUESDAY

-8:52 p.m.: driving under the influence. Brian A. Watcutter, 45, 1647 Miami Conservancy Road, was arrested for OVI.

-5:31 p.m.: possessing drugs. James H. Oliphant, 44, at large, was arrested on a warrant and tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and criminal tools charges.

-11:27 a.m.: contempt. Milford M. Browning, 36, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-7:21 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of a house key and $5 at 725 N. Miami Ave.

MONDAY

-1:47 p.m.: criminal damaging. A back window was reported damaged at 1915 Shawnee Drive. The damage is set at $200.

Crashes

Autumn Mae Johnson, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:48 p.m.

Johnson was traveling eastbound on state Route 47, near Interstate 75, when she was unable to stop in time on the ice covered roadway and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Kevin A. Moore, 47, of Fort Loramie.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday on 9:49 a.m.

Krista Marie Clark, 47, of Cincinnati, was traveling northbound on I-75 near Fair Road when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road to the right and struck the guardrail.

• Deal William Woodward, 53, 3256 Sidney Freyburg Road, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:29 a.m.

Woodward was operating a city of Sidney school bus transporting 18 children when the bus struck a parked bus that was parked facing the south in front of 815 Oak St.

The bus is owned by Enterprise FM Trust, 877 W. Russell Road.

No injuries were reported.

• Ronald L. Kreitzer, 39, of Dayton, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:31 p.m.

Kreitzer was traveling southbound out of the private drive of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Michigan Street, attempting to make a left turn to go eastbound, when he was struck in the intersection by the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Joy A. Oliver, 48, 235 Lindsey Road.

Kreitzer and one of his passengers, Alexandra M. Kreitzer, 9, also of Dayton, were both transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Oliver and passengers, William Chesser, 23, 235 Lindsey Road, Alex P. Mahoney, 13, and Evan M. Mahoney, 15, both of Sidney, were all also transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:05 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-1:47 to 11:15 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-1:56 to 6:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

