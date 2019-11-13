Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:25 a.m. to 2:19 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched on two reports a vehicle was in a ditch.

-12:12 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Services on North Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township.

TUESDAY

-3:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to state Route 65 at Wise Road in Jackson Township on the report of a crash involving a car and a semitrailer.

-3:05 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 6625 Stoker Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a trespassing.

-12:13 a.m.: domestic violence. Mikayla D. Thorton, 21, of Berkeley, West Virginia, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SATURDAY

-2 p.m.: assault. Trae Devon Lewis, 24, of Piqua, was arrested on assault charges.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:10 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Botkins School on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

Hannah M. Vondrell, 25, 224 N. Herman St., New Bremen, was traveling eastbound on state Route 274, approaching state Route 29, when she braked and slid on the icy road as the vehicle in front of her was about to turn. Vondrell’s vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and struck a ditch, causing front end damage.

Her beige 2005 Jeep Liberty was towed from the scene by Nelson’s.

• Chukwidi Oduah, 56, Miamisburg, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:50 a.m.

Oduah was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when the vehicle slipped on the ice, went to the left and crashed into the wire barrier in the median just south of exit mile marker 90 at Fair Road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, no injuries were reported.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:22 a.m.

Kenneth B. Schlabach, 31, of Columbus, was traveling eastbound in the 1000 block of state Route 47 when he lost traction on the bridge due to the snow and ice covered road, then went across the roadway and struck the guardrail.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:32 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8200 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

-12:40 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 4800 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township.

-12:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 17800 block of Staley Road in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-10:31 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:28 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to Knoop Johnson Road at state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.