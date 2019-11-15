Police log

THURSDAY

-8:28 p.m.: assault. Joe D. Reynolds III, 48, 435 Jefferson St., was arrested on assault charges.

-6:06 p.m.: domestic violence. Terrie Bey, 48, 537 Amelia Court, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-11:27 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Tracy R. Darby, 47, 104 Freedom Court, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

WEDNESDAY

-1:37 p.m.: endangering children. Heather N. Meeks, 28, 136 Oldham Road, was arrested on endangering children charges.

Crashes

Deidra Drees, 24, 701 Taft St., was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop after at two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:42 p.m.

Drees made a right hand turn from Taft Street onto Highland Avenue and failed to yield to the southbound vehicle on Highland Avenue, causing a collision.

The other vehicle was driven by Amy J. Shaffer, 41, 600 Ridgeway Drive.

• Samuel Luma, 26, 811 Clinton Ave., was cited with overtaking — passing on the right after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:55 a.m.

Luma was traveling westbound on East Russell Road when he failed to see the vehicle in front of him was turning right into a private drive and he attempted to pass on the right and hit the vehicle in front, driven by Gerald Rogan, 59, of Bellefontaine.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:19 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-2:44 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-11:19 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms; one call was unintentional.

-9:18 a.m. to 11:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-7:29 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a clean up a spill after a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

