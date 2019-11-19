Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:11 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 2500 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report of a scam.

MONDAY

-8:28 p.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to assist Sidney Police at Chestnut Avenue at Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-8:27 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 21528 Tawawa Road in Green Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-3:07 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at County Road 25A at Meranda Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:42 p.m.: trash dumping. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the Jackson Center Sewer Department on Jerry Drive on the report of trash dumping.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:29 a.m.

Terry Bennett, 57, 4367 State Route 29 East, Sidney, was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 and when approaching state Route 706, rear-ended the vehicle ahead that was driven by Sharon Kay Phelps, 62, 6684 Main St., Pemberton.

• Austin Helms, 27, of New Castle, Indiana, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:59 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Helms was operating a white International semitrailer northbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 101 in the right lane when he struck the rear of the red Chevrolet Equinox in front of him in the right lane that was driven by Rosslynn Ice-Johnson, 41, of Cincinnati. As a result of the collision, the Equinox then struck the rear of the black Hyundai Elantra in front of her that was driven by Dionne McCants, 35, of Cincinnati.

Demetrius Engrish, 18, of Cincinnati, Ice-Johnson’s passenger, was transported to the hospital by CareFlight. Three other of Ice-Johnson’s passengers were transported to Wilson Health or Lima Memorial Health System.

Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads, Botkins Police and Fire, Wapakoneta Fire and Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the scene of the crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:23 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire responded to the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-9:30 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-8:58 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-3 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at West Mason Road at County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.