Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:49 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 13420 Renee Drive in Van Buren Township on the report of a possible mail scam.

-2:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Charm Hill Drive in Orange Township on the report a dump truck damaged a car with gravel.

-11:23 a.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 19088 Linker Road in Jackson Township on the report of a scam call.

-9:47 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report trash bags were dumped into the river at East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-7:39 a.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to 8240 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of threats.

TUESDAY

-5:20 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 9675 Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of Debra Drive in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

