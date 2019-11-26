Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-7:30 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to 103212 Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

MONDAY

-8:20 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to 10932 Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of harassment.

-7:51 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to 105 Village Parkway in Jackson Township on the report of harassment on Facebook.

-5:56 p.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-2:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. An officer with the Ohio Division of National Resources responded to a report a male shot himself in the foot in the 13000 block of Luthman Road.

-12:03 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

-4:25 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to 10970 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of threats.

SUNDAY

-10:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire were dispatched to the 2600 of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

-8:21 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report shooting was heard in the 100 block of West North Street.

-6:55 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to Marathon Station & Quick Check on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of threats.

-3:59 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to state Route 706 at Ferree Road in Perry Township on the report two vehicles were driving in a field and then went north.

-8:17 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 9534 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report a male walked off with something in the caller’s garage.

-2:29 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Fourth Avenue at Michigan Street in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police with a traffic stop.

SATURDAY

-5:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 102 on I-75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-4:53 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 13856 State Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-12:25 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 22552 Meranda Road in Salem Township on the report of a trespassing.

-11:08 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report shooting was heard in the area of the Sidney Boat Club on Riverside Drive.

FRIDAY

-3:02 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 4662 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report someone was in the driveway and then was trying to get into the house.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:14 p.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police were dispatched to mile marker 104 on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township to assist Sidney Police with a traffic stop.

SATURDAY

-4:47 p.m.: theft. Anna Police investigated a report a PlayStation was stolen at 206 N. Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:31 p.m.: harassment. Anna Police was dispatched to 206 N. Pike St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of harassment.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 13200 Sycamore Trail in Van Buren Township.

-3:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and deputies responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-1:40 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Botkins Road at Fledderjohn Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:57 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to a fire alarm at Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-5:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 600 block at East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-4:28 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and deputies responded to Miami County on the report of a rollover crash.

-11:36 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township.

-9:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 10300 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-9:36 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Johnson Slagle Road in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-9:18 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire, and Russia, Houston, Versailles and Minster Fire Departments responded to 5745 Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township on the report a shed was on fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

