Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-11:08 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report trash was dumped in the river at Logan Shelby Road at Peters Road.
SATURDAY
-9:15 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to OSP at state Route 705 at Wright Putoff Road in Turtle Creek Township.
-4:09 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 10440 Kaser Road in Washington Township.
-12:12 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Lochard Road at Mason Road in Salem Township on the report a tree was down against a power line.
-10:07 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.
-4:34: p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to St. Peter & Paul Church on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.
-1:44 a.m.: assist unit. Deputies responded to assist OSP on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Kuther Road.
-1:03 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 1963 Wiles Road in Green Township on the report of a trespassing.
FRIDAY
-10:08 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 13510 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report of a broken window.
-5:39 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 18000 Maloney Road in Green Township on the report of threats.
-3:24 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 4657 Logan Shelby Road in Green Township on the report of harassment.
Village log
SATURDAY
-2:45 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a report someone was stuck in a tree stand at Schmitmeyer Baker Road at Loramie Swander Road in McLean Township.
FRIDAY
-5:59 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the report of the theft of a trashcan at 306 North Ohio St. in Jackson Township.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-11:35 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie, Houston, Minster and Van Buren Fire Departments responded to 3388 Mason Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a structure fire.
-7:36 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.
-5:33 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.
SATURDAY
-11:10 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.
-10:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Emerald Court.
-4:34 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 600 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.