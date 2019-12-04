Police log

TUESDAY

-6:41 p.m.: theft. Six pieces of merchandise, valued at $20.64, was reported stolen at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-1:47 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 730 Campbell Road.

-9:22 a.m.: possessing drugs. Police are investigating the suspected possession of marijuana.

MONDAY

-5:25 p.m.: contempt. Shane D. Skeens, 51, 2641 Terry Hawk Drive, was arrested on a contempt warrant, and Brandon T. Johnston, 36, 10959 Comanche Drive, was arrested on possession of drugs and criminal tools charges.

Crashes

Terrance M. Porcher, 23, 752 Countryside Lane, Apt. 4, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 26, at 11:39 a.m.

Porcher was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when he ran the red light at the intersection to make a left turn onto South Vandemark Road and caused the southbound vehicle on South Vandemark Road to hit his vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by James F. Williams, 63, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:42 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

