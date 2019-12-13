Police log

THURSDAY

-3:12 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of $15,000, was reported stolen as a result of a scam at Assurance Home Inspection Inc. on St. Marys Road.

-2:31 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 873 Crescent Drive after the victim became aware a PayPal account had been opened in his name

WEDNESDAY

-9:09 p.m.: theft. The residence at 701 W. North St., was entered and a wallet, a Social Security card, necklace, valued at $20, and a marriage license was reported stolen.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:52 a.m. to 1:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-3:22 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-10:56 a.m. to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls; once was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

