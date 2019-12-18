Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:07 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-10:28 a.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-5:13 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the report a suspicious gold Honda was in the area of Cross Trail at White Horse Trail in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-6:44 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 4091 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a scam.

-4:36 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the report someone was trying to get into the Jackson Tower Maintenance building on East North Street in Clinton Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:49 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to 606 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of credit card fraud.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:38 p.m.

Kyle Nickolas Ferguson, 21, 105 Cherry Lane, Anna, was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when he lost control on the icy roadway and went off the west side of the road and hit a tree.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:32 a.m.

Connor Robert Meiring, 21, 125 Varsity Lane, Fort Loramie, was traveling eastbound in the 9000 block of state Route 705 when he began to slide on the icy roadway and went off the road to the right and struck a power pole guide wire with the front of his red 2004 Chevrolet Colorado. The vehicle then spun around and hit the pole with its rear center before coming to a final stop.

Meiring’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Neighborhood Towing.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:27 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2300 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-12:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12400 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-5:38 a.m.: property damage crash. Maplewood Fire and deputies responded to 18500 Meranda Road in Salem Township on the report a vehicle hit a pole.

TUESDAY

-6:08 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the area of West Main Street at Pasco Montra Road.

MONDAY

The cause/origin of the Monday barn fire at 5765 Miller Road, north of Russia, is unable to be determined, according to Fort Loramie Fire Chief Brad Schulze. Passers-by saw the smoke and called in the fire, Monday, Dec. 16, at 4:02 p.m.

Schulze estimates the total loss amount to the structure and contents, which included equipment, such as tractors and trucks, stored inside to be between $300,000 and $500,000. The property is owned by Jamie Magato and his wife, Schulze said.

No other exposures or structures were damaged, he said.

Russia, Houston, Minster, Osgood, North Star, Versailles, New Bremen Fire Departments, Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were called to assist Fort Loramie Fire. Schulze said mutual aid from some departments were cancelled after they got moving to put the fire out. Pioneer Electric was also called to the scene to restore the power which was temporarily out due to the fire, he said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

