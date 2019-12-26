Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:25 p.m.: OVI. Iris Darnell Rockwell, 47, 508 E. North St., Anna, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

-3:45 p.m.: warrant. Aluxsandrea Shae Mathaw, 21, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:35 p.m.: harassment. Police investigated reported telephone harassment on Rauth Street.

TUESDAY

-4:19 pm.: warrant. Jayvon T. Brownlow, 25, 2020 Broadway Ave., was arrested on an active warrant for a probation violation.

-1:49 p.m.: theft. Police investigated the theft of a debit card on St. Marys Avenue.

-1:33 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police investigated a counterfeit $20 bill at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-11:11 a.m.: domestic violence. Nicholas J. Monnin, 37, 649 Greenbriar Court, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

-8:40 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police investigated reported damage at 626 Buckeye Ave., which resulted in $300 worth of damage to siding.

-12:20 a.m.: warrant. Joseph Rickey Hiestand, 27, at large, and Paul Randall Adkins, 53, at large, were arrested on active felony warrants.

MONDAY

-10:31 p.m.: OVI. Scott L. Brooks, 301 ½ S. Main Ave., was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

-10:30 p.m.: warrant. Gaige Trace Overton, 23, 821 Chestnut Ave., was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-8:38 p.m.: warrant. Rebecca Jana Watson, 49, Lima, was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:47 p.m.: found property. A found cellphone, which was found on the street near Ace Hardware, was turned into the Sidney Police Department.

-4:37 p.m.: identity theft. Identity theft was reported on Ironwood Drive.

-4:25 p.m.: warrant. Mason Michael Diener, 22, Bellefontaine, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-3:18 p.m.: theft. Police investigated the reported theft of a SIM card from a Boost Mobile phone.

-11:15 a.m.: theft. Police investigated the reported theft of $7 in cash and $4 of soda from a vehicle on Franklin Avenue.

-9:07 a.m.: theft. Police investigated a reported shoplifting at Dollar General on Court Street.

SUNDAY

-1:50 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police investigated a counterfeit bill at Menards on Lester Avenue.

Crash

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle crash at 1:11 p.m. Sunday on Ohio Avenue near the intersection with Queen Street.

Sue M. Swarts, 68, Piqua, was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue when Robert D. Herron, 19, 821 Chestnut Ave., attempted to go around Swarts’ vehicle. Swarts said Herron’s vehicle drifted into her lane and hit her vehicle while Herron said Swarts’ vehicle drifted into his lane and hit his vehicle. Due to conflicting statements with no other witnesses or evidence, no citations were issued.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

