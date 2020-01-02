Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:38 p.m.: possession of drugs. Justice William Ellis, 22, 301 Enterprise St., was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs, Schedule I or II substance, in the 2100 block of Michigan Street. Ellis reportedly was in possession of bags of methamphetamine/marijuana.

-7:38 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police found THC vapes during a traffic stop at West North Street and North Walnut Avenue.

-4:23 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police found unknown pills during a traffic stop at South West Avenue and West South Street.

-3:55 p.m.: theft. Police investigated the reported theft of a LG Stylo 4 cellphone, valued at $200, and a social security card in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-1:45 a.m.: OVI. Yara M. Santana, 43, 213 S. Miami Ave., was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

-1:31 a.m.: warrant. Otha H. Smith Jr., 55, 225 ½ E. Court St. Apartment 7, was arrested on an out of county warrant.

TUESDAY

-11:11 p.m.: OVI. Scott Alan Triplett, 24, DeGraff, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration in excess of 0.17 breath and endangering children.

-10:24 p.m: warrant. Shaun Michael Hooten, 35, Springfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Sidney Municipal Court.

-6:16 p.m.: warrant. Zachary Dean Erb, 30, 15144 Amsterdam Road, Anna, was arrested on a warrant from the Bellefontaine Police Department.

SATURDAY

-4:23 p.m.: burglary. Police investigated a reported burglary in the 1200 block of Hilltop Avenue. A Google Chromecast, valued at $40, was reportedly stolen.

Crashes

Justice William Ellis, 22, 301 Enterprise St., was cited for failure to control following a single-vehicle crash at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Ellis was driving westbound in the 2100 block of Michigan Street when he lost control of the vehicle and went over the curb on the south side of Michigan Street, striking a street sign in front of the Kroger Fuel Center.

• Scott Alan Triplett, 24, DeGraff, was arrested following a single-vehicle crash at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday in which alcohol was a suspected factor.

Triplett was traveling northeast on Fair Road and attempting to turn east onto West Water Street. He lost control of his vehicle and slid over the curb and into a pedestrian crossing signal that was at the northeast corner of the intersection, knocking it off its foundation. The vehicle also struck a house for sale sign before stopping partially in the roadway, facing east on West Water Street.

Triplett, who reportedly registered a .186 blood alcohol concentration on a breath test, was cited for failure to control and was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration in excess of 0.17 breath and endangering children.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:19 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls; one call was for Port Jefferson mutual aid.

WEDNESDAY

-8:35 p.m.: odor investigation. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-1:20 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-9:44 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

TUESDAY

-11:07 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

