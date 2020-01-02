Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:00 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam call complaint at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-9:25 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

-1:34 a.m.: check vehicle. Deputies responded to Casey’s General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township.

WEDNESDAY

-3:46 p.m.: reckless operation. Deputies responded to Kuther Road at state Route 47 in Clinton Township on the report of a reckless driver.

-3:32 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of McClure Road on the report of several box trucks sitting near state Route 705 with no lights on.

-2:02 a.m.: fight. Deputies and Botkins Police were dispatched to Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a fight.

-1:29 a.m.: reckless operation. Deputies responded to North Kuther Road at state Route 47 in Clinton Township on the report of a reckless driver.

-1:00 a.m.: check vehicle. Deputies responded to Solid Rock Church of God on state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-8:41 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Mill Street in Perry Township to assist another unit.

-6:10 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report of a downed tree in the 19000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:28 p.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Casey’s General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township.

-8:02 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police was dispatched to Only Believe Ministries on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-5:23 p.m.: pole down. Fort Loramie Police responded to the report of a pole down in the 1000 block of Dirksen Road in McLean Township.

-5:09 p.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Arrowhead Golf Club on Dirksen Road in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:04 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 3600 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

WEDNESDAY

-3:18 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Houston Rescue were dispatched to the 2900 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.

-2:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-12:52 a.m.: medical. Deputies and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to the 8000 block of Port Haven Drive in Salem Township.

TUESDAY

-3:29 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at New Hope United Methodist Church on Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:08 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Fort Loramie Rescue were dispatched to the 10000 block of Friemering Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

