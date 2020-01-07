Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:42 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-9:39 a.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 1550 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of harassment.

-7:43 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

TUESDAY

-7:08 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training at the Dayton Airport.

MONDAY

-5 p.m.: investigate complaint. Port Jefferson Police investigated a complaint at UTCO Port Jefferson Service Station on West Main Street in Salem Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:47 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnson Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-5:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-3:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of East Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

