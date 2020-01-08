Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:40 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

-10:17 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police with a robbery at Speedway on St. Marys Avenue in Clinton Township.

TUESDAY

-3:04 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted OSP with a traffic stop at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75 south.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-6:44 a.m.: K9. Jackson Center Police and deputies conducted K9 training at the Dayton Airport.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:15 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 900 block of Tower Drive in McLean Township.

-12:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Medics responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Medics and Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:20 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-8:05 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 22200 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-8:01 a.m.: medical. Anna Medics and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 100 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-6:59 to 7:46 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to two calls in the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

