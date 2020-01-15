Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-1:25 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road.
-12:20 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.
TUESDAY
-8:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 2300 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a scam.
-5:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle crashed into a field in the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-1:33 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.
–9:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.
TUESDAY
-9:33 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.
-5:46 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to a medical call at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-4:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.
