Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:25 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-12:20 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

TUESDAY

-8:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 2300 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a scam.

-5:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle crashed into a field in the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:33 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

–9:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-9:33 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-5:46 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to a medical call at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-4:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

