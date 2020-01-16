Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:20 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating the report of the theft of $400, painting supplies, clothes and keys that was taken from the residence at 1133 Hamilton Ave.

-12:13 p.m.: found property. A Sharper Image DX-5 drone, valued at $60, was reported found at 1446 Constitution Ave.

Crashes

Robin K. Mills, 60, 832 Spruce Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:27 p.m.

Mills was traveling southbound at Spruce Avenue at Greenacre Street when she left the roadway to the right and struck a light pole. The collision cause the pole to break off at the base. According to the police report, DP&L responded to cut the lines and push the pole to the side.

• Tynisha Robinson, 20, 827 Arrowhead Drive, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:11 p.m.

Robinson was traveling northbound on St. Marys Avenue as the vehicle driven by Jason Saylor, 36, 502 Franklin Ave., was turning left to go southbound onto St. Marys Avenue from Pizza Hut’s private drive. According the the crash report, Robinson allegedly crossed the double yellow line to pass the stopped traffic in the right lane in front of her and struck the passenger’s side door of Saylor’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:02 a.m. to 12:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:41 to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

