Police log
WEDNESDAY
-1:42 p.m.: criminal trespass. Devin Lee Wilkins, 29, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.
TUESDAY
-6:56 p.m.: theft. A shed was reported to have been broken into at 1454 Garfield Ave., in which a Smith and Wesson Safe, valued at $90, containing four birth certificates, a diploma and a cosmetology license, was stolen.
-3:24 p.m.: criminal trespass. More than one juvenile was arrested for criminal trespassing.
MONDAY
–11:34 p.m.: theft. A bank card was reported stolen at 409 Jefferson St.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-8:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.
-8:14 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.
TUESDAY
-8:02 to 6:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.
