Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:42 p.m.: criminal trespass. Devin Lee Wilkins, 29, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

TUESDAY

-6:56 p.m.: theft. A shed was reported to have been broken into at 1454 Garfield Ave., in which a Smith and Wesson Safe, valued at $90, containing four birth certificates, a diploma and a cosmetology license, was stolen.

-3:24 p.m.: criminal trespass. More than one juvenile was arrested for criminal trespassing.

MONDAY

–11:34 p.m.: theft. A bank card was reported stolen at 409 Jefferson St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-8:14 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-8:02 to 6:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

Sidney police and firefighters responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Fair Road and 4th Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. No one was injured in the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN012320Crash.jpg Sidney police and firefighters responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Fair Road and 4th Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. No one was injured in the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

