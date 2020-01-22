Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:12 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to 9464 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report four people got out of a red four-door car in the driveway and then knocked on the door.

-11:17 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a trailer came off a truck and hit a pole in the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:38 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Budget Host Inn in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:58 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4000 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

–11:22 a.m.: crash with injuries. New Bremen Rescue, New Knoxville Fire and deputies responded to the 19000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

TUESDAY

-7:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Fire and Police responded to the 100 block of Young Street.

-5:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-5:34 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire and New Bremen Rescue responded to the 7500 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

–3:29 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire, Police and deputies responded to the 3000 block of Mason Road in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.