Police log

THURSDAY

-1:53 a.m.: criminal trespass. Dakota James Sherrard, 25, of Cambridge, was arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

WEDNESDAY

-1:28 p.m.: contempt. Haley C. Creech, 26, of Lima, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-11:54 a.m.: warrant. Tyler Scott Rhoads, 22, 224 Grove St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-8:29 a.m.: counterfeiting. A counterfeit $20 bill was reported received at Speedway on North Main Avenue.

TUESDAY

-2:46 p.m.: theft. The theft of $3,952.66, was reported at 301 E. Robinwood St.

Crashes

Patrick James-William Wyen, 16, of Sidney, was cited with an obeying traffic control devices violation after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:48 p.m.

Wyen was traveling eastbound on Fair Road at Fourth Avenue when he ran the red light and was struck by the southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that was driven by Bruce Bargar, 51, 12765 Coddington Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted to a fire investigation.

-5:49 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:08 a.m. to 8:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

