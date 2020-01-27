Police log

SUNDAY

-7:13 p.m.: identity theft. Police received a report of an identity theft regarding the victim’s phone service.

-6:24 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating a report of a threat, during which an A-K 47 BB gun, valued at $150, was recovered at 215 S. Miami Ave.

-2:46 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident.

SATURDAY

-10:25 p.m.: possession of drugs. David Stewart Spangler, 49, 405 E. Poplar St., was arrested on charges of possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-8:21 p.m.: contempt. Jonathan Wesley Clinard, 25, of Springfield, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-6:56 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at 520 S. Main Ave.

-2:39 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a report of a suspicious subject at 912 Park St.

FRIDAY

-6:23 p.m.: identity theft. Police are investigating a report of fraud at 118 1/2 S. Ohio Ave.

-5:51 p.m.: possession of drugs. Robert Darrell Case, 48, 620 Mohican Court, was arrested on charges of possessing drugs — heroin, and criminal tools.

-4:08 p.m.: warrant. Chelsea Nicole Fagg, 22, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:37 p.m.: theft — without consent. Megan Nichole Wade-Allen, 35, 817 Foraker Ave., was arrested on theft charges.

-11:57 a.m.: probation violation. Mary Elizabeth Murray, 35, at large, was arrested on a probation violation.

-9:19 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating an unruly juvenile report.

THURSDAY

-7 p.m.: violate protection order. Renee Michelle Young, 52, 322 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested on charges for violating a protection order.

Crashes

Kathy A. Gillman, 50, 18487 State Route 706, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:36 p.m.

Gillman was making a left-hand turn from Old Vandemark Road onto Michigan Street when she struck the driver’s side of the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Tonya R. Douglas, 43, 10936 Comanche Drive.

• Derrick N. Scheer, 32, 2651 W. Millcreek Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:10 p.m.

Scheer was traveling westbound on state Route 47 West when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him in traffic that was driven by Kimberly Ann Kremer, 30, 110 W. Court St. The collision caused Kremer’s vehicle to then hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by driven by Michael F. Heitkamp, 63, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:23 to 11:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:02 a.m. to 7:54 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls; one alarm was caused by a furnace malfunction.

SUNDAY

-6:28 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters responded to CO alarm.

-1:52 p.m.: spill. Firefighters responded a report of a fuel spill.

-1:16 a.m. to 5:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-9:22 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a slide off crash with no injuries.

-6:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-1:37 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to an electrical fire.

-8:20 a.m. to 6:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-10:27 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-8:18 a.m. to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

