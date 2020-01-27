Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:07 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to 2299 River Road in Orange Township on the report of an identity theft.

-12:02 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched on the report of drugs.

-7:18 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to 9036 State Route 119 in Van Buren Township to check for a vehicle in a crash.

SUNDAY

-7:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report of shooting in the area.

-3:07 pm.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 5604 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report the residence had been broken into.

-2:55 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 16199 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report a tan a vehicle drove through the caller’s yard.

-1:08 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-7:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Kenter Road at Southland Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a car crashed into a salt pile and causing damaged the front end.

-4:21 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 7700 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report shooting could be heard in the area.

-2:54 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Timber Trail in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle slid into the ditch.

-1:20 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-11:57 pm.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to The Way International on Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township on the report people in a silver vehicle which drove through the property several times, threw something at the caller.

-10:24 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Northland Church on County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot with its lights off.

-9:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 10778 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

-9:06 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Sidney Plattsville Road at state Route 589 in Green Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

-7:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 2520 S. Vandemark Road in Clinton Township on the report of the theft of a TV.

-3:26 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 4688 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report a two-door Pontiac drove through the caller’s yard.

-2:47 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash Kaiser Road at Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township.

-2:29 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Cardio Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a tan Chevrolet pickup truck was driving around the caller’s field.

-12:15 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15015 Hetzler Road in Orange Township on the report of fraudulent activity.

-11:45 am.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 5180 Stoker Road in Cynthian Township on the report a white Chevrolet had trespassed last week.

-6:52 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 12288 Short Road in on the report of neighbor trouble.

-2:35 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to 918 Park St. in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

FRIDAY

-8:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 4662 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Loramie Township on the report of a theft.

-4:13 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15015 Hetzler Road in Orange Township on the report of an identity theft.

Village log

SATURDAY

-4:28 p.m.: suspicious car. Jackson Center Police, Anna Rescue and deputies responded to a report of a suspicious grey Chevrolet sitting at 19846 Lock Two Road in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:34 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem responded to the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.

-10:28 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County for mutual aid on a reported structure fire.

-7:31 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3800 block at Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-5:43 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 10400 block of White Horse Trail in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-10:35 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Way in McLean Township

-10:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:40 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to a report a Bobcat was on fire alarm at 4873 State Route 29 in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

