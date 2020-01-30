Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-1:53 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.
-9:26 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report bad checks were passed.
-2:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10256 Kaser Road in Washington Township on the report of the theft of a debit card.
TUESDAY
-7:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 8274 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of unauthorized purchases on a credit card.
-4:20 to 6:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated two complaints at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-8:20 p.m.: scam. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a scam message.
-4:49 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Anna Police were dispatched to Wells Brothers Inc. on Shue Drive on the report a vehicle was stolen.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-10:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 6200 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township.
-8:58 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12400 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.
-11:02 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Anna Rescue responded to the 16600 block of Pascso Montra Road in Jackson Township.
TUESDAY
-3:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.