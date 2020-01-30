Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:53 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-9:26 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report bad checks were passed.

-2:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 10256 Kaser Road in Washington Township on the report of the theft of a debit card.

TUESDAY

-7:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 8274 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of unauthorized purchases on a credit card.

-4:20 to 6:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated two complaints at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:20 p.m.: scam. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a scam message.

-4:49 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Anna Police were dispatched to Wells Brothers Inc. on Shue Drive on the report a vehicle was stolen.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 6200 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township.

-8:58 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12400 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:02 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Anna Rescue responded to the 16600 block of Pascso Montra Road in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-3:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

