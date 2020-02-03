Police log

MONDAY

-12:10 a.m.: falsification. Crystal A. Smith, 25, 815 Foraker Ave., was issued a summons for falsification — public official, mislead.

SUNDAY

-5:52 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the past theft of a basketball hoop, valued at $150, at 1135 Morris Ave.

-1:39 a.m.: theft — without consent. Darren Michael Carroll, 28, of Rosewood, was arrested on theft charges, after it was reported that a $91 bill was not paid for at Fricker’s on Michigan Street.

-12:10 a.m.: possessing criminal tools. Landon Scott Murray, 25, 1801 Cheryl Drive, was arrested on possessing criminal tools charges.

SATURDAY

-9:53 p.m.: criminal mischief. Sherry L. Banks, 50, at large, was arrested on criminal mischief charges after a washing machine was reported damaged at The Wash House laundry mat on East Court Street. The damage is set at $900.

-7:44 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report of a rock was thrown and damaged a window, valued at $150, at 314 N. Ohio Ave., Apt 1.

-4:51 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Nicole Lynn Epley, 45, 215 N. Pomeroy Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:26 a.m.: contempt. Megan Marie Bockrath, 29, of Anna, was arrested on an active contempt warrant.

FRIDAY

-10:46 p.m.: warrant. Randall C. Leonard, 31, 8100 Rickway Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-11:49 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police pulled over a vehicle for driving without front or rear license plates on North Main Avenue at East Bennett Street. The owner of the vehicle told police the tags must have been stolen. The vehicle’s plates are valued at $100.

-10:29 a.m.: criminal trespass. Gregory Allen Harrigere, 42, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges.

THURSDAY

-2:57 p.m.: theft — without consent. Miscellaneous clothes were reported stolen at 1213 Hilltop Ave., Apt. F.

Crashes

Blaine Lewis Marshall Vaughn, 16, of Maplewood, was cited with a rules for driving in marked lanes violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:19 p.m.

Vaughn was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 in the right lane when she quickly attempted to change into the left lane to make a left turn onto Fourth Avenue and was hit by the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 in the left lane that was driven by Chelsea Lynn Cassell, 21, 231 1/2 W. Poplar St.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:21 p.m.

Michael S. Mowery, 52, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., left the road on the right side of North Main Avenue, just north of Ruth Street, when he hit a tree.

The crash is under investigation.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:15 to 6:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-3:39 p.m.: assist individual. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-12:11 a.m. to 11:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-6:32 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-4:06 a.m. to 10:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-9:32 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-11:35 a.m. to 1:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-7:12 a.m. to 9:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

