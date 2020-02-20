Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:37 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-10:23 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 95 on Interstate 75 to assist another unit.

-10:18 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the South Lindsey at state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a low hanging telephone line.

-12:28 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to a pursuit in the 19000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-4:46 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to 18880 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report someone threw trash in the yard..

-4:41 p.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to the report of a school bus passing at state Route 29 at state Route 589 in Green Township.

-3:19 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 5501 Wells Road in McLean Township on the report people were driving through the yard.

-3:07 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report the trailer was broken-into and a refrigerator was stolen.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:39 p.m.: drugs. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 307 W. Pike St. in Jackson Township on the report someone was possibly under the influence.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:23 p.m.: crash with injuries. Russia Fire, Fort Loramie Rescue, Versailles Life Squad and deputies responded to a crash with injuries at Miami Shelby Road at Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-8:01 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

-5:56 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

