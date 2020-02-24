Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:03 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Farmers Elevator Co. on state Route 66A in Loramie Township on the report the business’s forklift propane tanks were stolen last week.

-10:15 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Port Jefferson Fire Department on East Wall Street in Salem Township on the report of a theft.

-9:41 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of threats or harassment at 9365 State Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:42 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Van Buren Township on the report lines down.

-2:19 a.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to the report of phone harassment at 323 N. Lane St. in Salem Township. -8:31 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies were dispatched to 323 N. Lane St. in Salem Township on the report of a burglary in progress.

SUNDAY

-10:23 p.m.: drugs. Deputies were dispatched to 6529 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report a possible crack pipe was found.

-9:42 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 323 N. Lane St. in Salem Township on the report someone threatened to destroy property at the location.

-9:23 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to a fight at the Black Bear Inn on County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-5:32 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

MONDAY

-6:53 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police and deputies conducted K9 training in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:05 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-1:38 p.m.: medical. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to a medical call at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

