Police log

THURSDAY

-12:39 a.m.: warrant. Che Joseph Riegel, 42, at large, was arrested on a obstructing official business charges and a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-6:05 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Gaige Trace Overton, 230, 555 Gearhart Road, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:10 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Zackery Robert Napier, 23, 717 Mojave Court, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:20 p.m.: criminal trespass. Terry R. Kifian Jr., 46, 332 N. West Ave., was arrested on criminal trespassing charges after he refused to leave the Post Office lobby.

-9:38 a.m.: warrant. Benjamin Ross Kersey, 23, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:15 a.m.: contempt. Jonathan M. Spiller, 36, 1793 Common Wealth Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-4:22 a.m.: contempt. Toby Blair, 43, of Troy., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

