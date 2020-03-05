Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:33 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Nathaniel Wise, 20, of Piqua, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:03 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to Gallery2: Ten gift shop on Fair Street on the report juveniles were harassing the store.

-3:53 p.m.: theft. Two pre-paid cards, a Social Security Card, and $200 in cash, was reported stolen from a gray 2004 Buick that was parked in the 1500 block of Spruce Avenue. The vehicle was also damaged at a loss amount of $400.

SATURDAY

-8:55 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two vehicle were reported damaged while parked in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Tara L. Holdren, 42, 332 N. West Ave., was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:27 p.m.

Holdren was traveling southbound in the 500 block of South Ohio Avenue when she struck the driver’s side of a parked vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway that is owned by Joshua G. Clark, 533 Ohio Ave.

• Ida Ruth Baker, 38, 225 S. Miami Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:16 a.m.

Baker was traveling westbound on Grove Street when she struck the parked vehicle facing the west in front of 210 Grove St., that is owned by Justin L. McNeal, 210 Grove St.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:33 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to an activated smoke detector.

-3:09 to 8:39 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:58 a.m. to 6:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.