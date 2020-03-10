Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:20 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the Shelby County Recycling Center on Riverside Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-11:09 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone was trespassing in a vehicle.

MONDAY

-9:08 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Knoop Johnson Road in Green Township on the report of a past burglary.

-6:19 p.m.: K9 demonstration. Deputies conducted a K9 demonstration at Fairlawn High School on Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-3:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on state Route 47 state Route 66 at in Cynthian Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:06 p.m.: trespassing. Anna Police responded to the report of a trespassing at 302 N. Pike St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:13 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block at Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.